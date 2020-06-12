Organizers for the 1812 Shootout held out hope for as long as they could for the event being held this summer.
Reality occurred this week for the Sackets Harbor event — one of the most prestigious and historic lacrosse tournaments in the state — which was canceled earlier in the week because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-event organizers Tom O’Brien and Mike Greene made the decision Wednesday morning, calling off the three-day event, which was to be held over two weekends in July.
“We reached out to organizations like the New York State High School Athletic Association and the National Federation of State High School Association,” O’Brien said. “But we decided we’re not going to run it. If we had a couple more weeks, I think it would be OK, but there’s just too many unknowns.”
O’Brien had been anticipating the north country would reach Phase 4 of the coronavirus recovery later in the month, which would allow recreation businesses to reopen, among others, and possibly allow sports tournaments to be held.
“Even the people at the state were like ‘even if we are in Phase 4 on June 29, there’s going to be restrictions,’” O’Brien said. “They’re not going to be allowing events with a couple thousand people in it, and I don’t think we’ve have to take the temperature of every player, but we’d still have to be cautious.”
But if the north country and Upstate New York had reached Phase 4 later, it would have been too close a call to be able host the 1812 Shootout.
“What worries me is not just the athletes, but every person that comes with them,” O’Brien said. “So to do all that to be able to have it, it would just be too much of a risk for us to even bother with.”
This year’s event was scheduled for July 11-12 for boys competition, with girls teams competing July 18, with both taking place on Sackets Harbor’s Madison Barracks Polo Field grounds not far from the famous battle that took place in the War of 1812.
“We held off as long as we could,” O’Brien said. “I think if it was still on and we were still planning it, I don’t think I’d sleep for a month because I’d still be worried about so much. Doing all this work for maybe nothing would be a bummer, so it is a little bit of a relief.”
Ironically, the 1812 Shootout, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the event in 2018, was gearing up to be another strong tournament this year.
“It is disappointing because we have so many teams competing,” O’Brien said. “I think our lower levels would have been thinner, which is understandable. If I had a 6- or 7-year-old child, I probably won’t take them to a tournament in times like these. On the other hand, our older divisions were kind of busting at the seams.”
In what would have been a new addition to the event, graduating high school seniors would have been able to compete on teams in the varsity division. This was added after the spring sports scholastic season, including lacrosse, was canceled because of the pandemic.
“We were allowing them to play this year for the first time and we got such a huge and positive response because the kids could play with their teams at least one more time before they ended their high school career,” O’Brien said. “So we had a lot of response on that and I think we would have broke some records on the number of teams coming in the varsity division.”
High school level teams that have participated in the tournament include squads from the north country such as Watertown High School, Carthage, South Jefferson, General Brown, Indian River and Canton.
“We’ve leveled off,” O’Brien said of participation. “Probably in the last six years, we’ve dropped from about 260 teams to about 220 and we stayed at about 220 the last three or four years. But what was encouraging, especially last year, we’ve had a resurgence in our boys JV and varsity teams, so we had more of those teams than we had in a while. And this year we would have had 30 or 40 percent more teams in those divisions.”
As far as teams scheduled to compete this year, based on those who had registered, O’Brien continued: “It probably would have been up a little bit. We canceled the boys 1-2 (grade) division, because we didn’t think it would be necessary. And I was going to cancel 3-4 (grade divisions), but people still wanted to bring their teams because they haven’t done anything in a while. So we would have lost a few teams in the lower levels, but we would have more than made up for it with the older teams.”
Competition has also included teams from around the state such as from Westhill, Baldwinsville, Bishop Ludden, Central Square, LaFayette, New Hartford; Johnson City in the Binghamton area; and Geneva, Canandaigua, Penfield and Brockport, as well as the Buffalo area in western New York.
“And it we had gone, we would have been one of the first tournaments out of the gates,” O’Brien said. “From what I’m hearing, teams in Syracuse and Rochester, they’re all itching to get out and play.”
The 1812 Shootout historically draws several teams from north of the border in Canada.
“The couple teams that have been coming from Ottawa and one from Toronto, I told them flat out ‘if you can’t come, we’ll give you a full refund,’” O’Brien said. “But they still wanted to come, but they understood that there might still be trouble. They were supposed to open it up (the border), but I think they just extended it to July.”
O’Brien said with the setback, a Fall Ball Tournament will be run in Sackets Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, for boys only.
“So we’ll try a fall ball tournament, which has never been done before here,” O’Brien said. “We’ve had some good comments and feedback about that, so we’ll try that.”
