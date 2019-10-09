Josh Coffman and Kenny Nims along with eight other former lacrosse players will be inducted into the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame on Oct. 27.
Coffman and Nims are both former Syracuse men’s lacrosse players and hail from the area. Coffman, now the football coach at Lowville, was a standout high school lacrosse player at Carthage. At Syracuse, he was a member of the 2000 and 2002 teams that won NCAA national championships.
Nims played high school lacrosse at Watertown and then went on to win back-to-back national championships as a member of the men’s lacrosse team in Syracuse in 2008 and 2009. Following his college career, Nims was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Machine in the 2009 Major League Lacrosse draft.
Being inducted alongside Coffman and Nims are Ron Fraser, Sarah (Averson) Kellner, Jeff Klodzen, Matt Riter, Andy Shay, Greg Tarbell, Lars Tiffany and John Tillman.
