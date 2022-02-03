WOMEN’S HOCKEY
LOCALS PRODUCE ON DAY ONE
Three former area women’s college hockey players scored goals during the first day of Olympic women’s hockey competition Thursday.
St. Lawrence University alum Hannah Miller scored a goal for China in a 3-1 loss to the Czech Republic in a Group B game.
Clarkson alum Michaela Pejzlova also played in that game and scored one of the goals for the Czech Republic.
Another Clarkson standout, defenseman Erin Ambrose, scored one goal and assisted on two others in Canada’s 12-1 rout of Switzerland in a Group A game.
Former Clarkson players Ella Shelton and Jamie Lee Rattray picked up assists in that game.
Former Clarkson captain Savannah Harmon picked up two assists for the United States in a 5-2 win over Finland in another Group A contest.
