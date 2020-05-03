Jon Fisher is truly a veteran of semipro football in the north country, having played and coached in the area for the better part of three decades.
Serving as an assistant coach and player with the Carthage Revolution for nearly the past 10 years, Fisher also previously played and coached with the rival Watertown Red and Black, winning a championship with both franchises.
Now, Fisher is undergoing a new venture for him — as a head coach — as he’ll guide the Revolution this season in the Northeastern Football Alliance.
“I’m excited and I’m ready,” Fisher said. “I was the GM last year, so I’ve done multiple jobs here. I’m looking forward to the opportunity and I’m ready.”
Carthage’s season opener in the NFA is May 30 at Broome County, with its home opener slated June 20 against Tri Valley at 7 p.m. at Carthage High School.
Fisher previously served in several different coaching roles with Carthage, the last as defensive coordinator.
“My thing is I’ve already won two championships as a player and as a defensive coordinator/player when I won it with the Revolution,” Fisher said. “So that’s my goal this time, is to win it as a head coach.”
Fisher played on defense for the Revolution, at safety and then linebacker, before he retired from his playing days.
He was part of the Carthage team that defeated the Watertown Red and Black, 13-7, in an exhibition game in October 2016 before capturing the NFA’s “AA” Division championship the next year.
The Revolution won the title — its first in franchise history — with a 53-6 victory over Southern Tier in September 2017 at Carthage High School. The team also finished with a franchise-record 10 wins that year.
“It was very good,” Fisher said of the championship season. “We got a lot of support from our Carthage families and everything. I’m hoping this year once we get this (coronavirus) pandemic over, then we can get back on the field and hopefully win another championship and get more support.”
Fisher and current general manager Kermit Allen, a former Revolution coach, have been forging this year’s Revolution team over the offseason. The team historically has been primarily made up of military men from Fort Drum and this season should be no exception.
“I call ourselves a transitional team, because I would say 80 percent of our team is military,” Fisher said. “And I would say 40 percent of our team came back, so we do look good in a lot of key areas.”
Fisher is encouraged with what he sees in this year’s Revolution, part of which gathered for workouts during the winter and into the spring before the emergence of the pandemic.
“I like the way the team has been put together,” Fisher said. “We have about 40 players right now and still looking for more, especially offensive linemen.”
Fisher said the Revolution has solid depth at quarterback and “our running backs are looking really good and we have lots of receivers. But our offensive line is where we need to get some assistance.”
He is also encouraged with the team’s depth on the other side of the ball.
“The defense is very good, the majority of the defense is coming back,” Fisher said.
Fisher hopes the Revolution will continue to grow not only as a team, but as a franchise in the community.
“It’s very big and it’s growing,” Fisher said of semipro football in the area. “And I call them the other team (the Red and Black), with them being the oldest semipro football team in the nation, they get more recognition. With us, being that we’re growing and everything, we’re working to try to get our name on the map.
“So around here, we’re still working our way up and even though we won a championship already, we’re still not getting the recognition we deserve.”
Fisher, 49, is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Drum for much of his military career.
“We have soldiers, including myself, that are retired that have served our country and everything, and we still have soldiers on our team serving our country,” he said. “These guys go and fight for our country, and they come back and play football for the love of the game because they’re not getting paid for it.”
A native of Southern California, Fisher arrived in the area in 1989 when he was assigned to Fort Drum as a soldier.
He has since grown accustomed to the harsh winters and first played for the Red and Black in 1991.
“I got here in December of 1989,” Fisher said. “I’ll never forget it, there was about three feet of snow when I arrived, it was cold. But it grew on me and I got used to it, ... I enjoy the summers here and the education here was good for my kids.”
Fisher went on to play 12 seasons with the Red and Black, including in 2009, when the team won the Empire Football League title, and three more on the coaching staff.
“I’m the only person who has both rings up here in the north country,” he said.
Fisher, who resides in Watertown, has also played for the Revolution along with his two sons, Edward and Jonathan.
“I played with my two sons on the championship team with Carthage,” Fisher said. “How many men get to say that, you get to play with your sons and win rings. And now I get to coach them both.”
Carthage, which finished 4-7 last year after qualifying for the playoffs and reaching a division semifinal in 2018, will play its first three games on the road before its home opener. This is also contingent upon what happens with the current situation with the pandemic, as the state’s current PAUSE order extends to May 15, and teams cannot practice.
“It was supposed to be at the end of May, but everything is on hold,” Fisher said. “We’re still waiting on the league to give us an answer of what they want us to do. We’re all praying that it works out.”
For those interested in trying out for the team, they can reach out through email, carthagerevolutionhc@gmail.com, or call 315-778-5515.
