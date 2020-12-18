LOCAL SOCCER
ADAMS — The United Premier Soccer League announced that SouthJeff FC, based in Adams, will join the developmental league as its newest expansion club for the 2021 spring season.
SouthJeff FC will begin UPSL play in the Northeastern Conference’s Western New York Division I. The club will host its UPSL home games at a location to be determined.
Founded in 2016, SouthJeff FC has experience in regional tournaments and various local leagues. SJFC will now exclusively compete in the UPSL.
Trevor and Allyson Perry are the owners of SouthJeff FC and the South Jefferson Sportsplex in Adams. Trevor serves as head coach, while Robert McKain as assistant coach and Chris Rowland is assistant player coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.