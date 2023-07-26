WATERTOWN — The North Country Sports Hall of Fame gained eight more names on Wednesday.
Ed Murphy, the organization’s president, announced the new inductees during a press conference held in front of Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Six of the Class of 2023 inductees belong to a “Modern” category, while the other two belong to a “Pioneer” category.
Inducted into the Modern category are Henry Coffeen, Michael Delaney, Jimmy Howard, Dave Trembley, Kirk Ventiquattro and Cynthia Wetmore.
Ventiquattro is a former Carthage lacrosse coach who has totaled 458 wins, as well as 24 league championships and six Section 3 championships, and has mentored 14 All-Americans.
At first, Ventiquattro was a baseball coach, but he made a leap of faith and jumped into the world of lacrosse when Carthage needed a coach.
“There were only two coaches in town with a lacrosse stick, and I was one of them,” Ventiquattro said at the press conference.
Ventiquattro said he spent a few seasons figuring things out, but after that, talented lacrosse players just kept coming to Carthage, one after another.
“It was a decision I was supposed to make,” he said.
Ventiquattro coached Casey and Ryan Powell, both past North Country Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Casey is also in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Howard, a native of Ogdensburg, is another big name on the list, having competed as a goalie in the Olympics as well as in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings.
Trembley, a Carthage native, has been in professional baseball for much of his life, including as the manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-10. He has also been on the coaching staff of the Houston Astros among other major-league assignments.
Delaney was a long-time basketball and baseball coach, athletic director and guidance counselor at Immaculate Heart Central, where he led the Cavaliers’ basketball program to more than 500 wins.
In 2006, IHC won the New York State baseball championship under Delaney and in March 2019 he was inducted into the New York State Hall of Fame for his contributions to high school sports.
For Wetmore, this is not her first time being inducted into a hall of fame. The Beaver River graduate is in the Hall of Fame for SUNY Cortland, the same school where she coaches lacrosse.
Coffeen, a product of Adams Center-Adams Central High School, which later became South Jefferson High School, was considered by many in the north country as the greatest high school athlete of his day, a versatile standout in the 1960s who excelled in football, basketball and track and field.
He went on to excel at St. Lawrence University. The school named him the outstanding freshman scholar-athlete of 1968 as he competed in football, basketball and track for the Saints. He was named a league and ECAC football all-star in 1970, leading the team in rushing his senior year.
A descendant of Henry H. Coffeen, one of Watertown’s first three settlers, he died in 1981 at age 31 in Oklahoma 14 months after being struck by a car while jogging in Norman, Okla.
In the Pioneer category, the inductees are Stan Moore and Donald “Dutch” Grant. Moore is a Massena hockey coach, joining two other Massena coaches–Mike Nicholas and Jerry Welsh–in the Hall of Fame. “Dutch” Grant was a long-time coach and administrator at General Brown High School.
