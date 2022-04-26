WATERTOWN — A tribute to John O’Donnell has hung from a push-pin on one of the three bulletin boards in the Watertown Daily Times sports department since his retirement in 1999.
It’s a mock-up of the Times’ scoreboard page from that era, except all of the elements, from the statistics, to the sports briefs, to the photographs, are references to the retiring O’Donnell. It’s filled with gentle-ribbing, the friendly kind that O’Donnell himself was known to give.
The former sports editor of the Times carried with him an index of catch phrases, often repeated in key moments. “This is a tolerance-tester,” he’d say during a trying moment; or “Who has more fun than we do?” as he carried around his Notre Dame coffee cup. But the one he said most often was a mild kiss-off, conveyed in his usual joking manner: “I’ll never forget you, but I’ll certainly try.”
O’Donnell, 83, died Sunday at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident since 2018. O’Donnell, known as “O’D” by co-workers, friends and family members, worked in the sports department for the Times from 1972 until his retirement in 1999. He remained a regular contributor to the Times for 14 years after retirement, with his final bylined story a Super DIRT Week write-up on Hogansburg racer Carey Terrance on Oct. 11, 2013.
O’Donnell was born March 28, 1939 in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton Central School in 1957. He graduated from Leland Powers School of Radio, TV and Theater in Boston in 1960. He began his journalism career in radio, working for WDDY in Gloucester, Va., from 1960-61, and then moving to the north country to work for WSLB in Ogdensburg from 1961-67.
He switched to the print journalism in 1967, working for the Ogdensburg Journal from ‘67-71. He also covered St. Lawrence County for the Syracuse Herald and Post Standard from 1963-71. He arrived at the Watertown Daily Times as the sports editor in 1972, a position he held for the next two decades.
Like any sports reporter with years of experience, O’Donnell saw his share of big games. He was in Lake Placid in 1980 for the “Miracle On Ice,” the United States’ ice hockey win over the Soviet Union. He covered college hockey during the 1980s, traveling across the country to report on Clarkson’s trip through the NCAAs. He documented many state high school and college championship games.
Although he covered the gamut of north country sports, his focus often settled on the Watertown Red and Black, Jefferson Community College basketball, high school and Syracuse lacrosse, high school soccer, and the sport that stayed with him until his final day at the Times, local auto racing.
He recalled getting his start in Watertown, during his induction speech in 2015 for the Jefferson Community College Hall of Fame.
“I would follow (JCC) around to home games and away games, and had a lot of great times,” O’Donnell said.
Thanks to O’Donnell’s coverage, north country sports fans learned more about athletes like Casey, Ryan and Mike Powell; Bob and Tim McCreadie and Tim Fuller; and a number of area bowlers, via his “On a Roll” bowling column. O’Donnell first introduced the north country to Robert Mushtare in 2005, who was on the brink of making national headlines with his bowling streak of 900 series. His 1996 story on General Brown’s Angela Lewis was one of the first in the area about a female wrestler, something that’s now more commonplace in high school sports.
O’Donnell stressed recreational sports in his coverage, particularly auto racing and bowling, but also youth sports, including the Elks Hoop Shoot, skiing and the old Watertown Athletics.
He was a member of the Lions and Elks clubs and the Knights Of Columbus and also helped Pop Warner football get its start in Ogdensburg.
O’Donnell enjoyed connecting with the coaches and athletes he covered. As he grew older, he would write stories about Red and Black alumni, like Budgo Alteri and Clarence “Boots” Gaffney, or recall the bygone days of the annual Thanksgiving Day Immaculate Heart Academy-Watertown High School football game. O’Donnell golfed regularly but never took it seriously, making his usual self-effacing comments about his game.
O’Donnell added fun to the Times reading experience, too, by running “O’D On Football” over two decades, in which readers would attempt to out-pick O’Donnell each week of the football season. O’Donnell served as an ideal pitchman for the contest as promotional photos often showed him in comical poses. In typical O’D fashion, sometimes he would clean up in the contest and other times, well, the Times gave away a lot of coffee mugs or seat cushions that week.
But O’Donnell prognosticating shined just before the Super Bowl in 2000 in which the Rams won on the final play of the game. In his published Super Bowl prediction, O’Donnell called a Rams victory “that may not be decided until late in the fourth quarter.”
O’Donnell’s favorite national sports teams included the New York Rangers and especially Notre Dame football.
The north country recognized O’Donnell’s impact on local sports through his induction into the Red and Black Hall of Fame in 2004 and the JCC Hall of Fame in 2015.
O’Donnell enjoyed big band music, often posting clips of Nat King Cole, the Ray Conniff Singers, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee to his Facebook page.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, from 4-6 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
n n n
From a personal standpoint, I worked with O’D for 23 years. I still remember meeting him on my first day on the job as he gave some sage advice about working in the north country communities. O’D and I were both from Binghamton and we shared an appreciation for the Southern Tier in our conversations.
O’D’s friendly nature was appreciated throughout the newsroom and definitely in the sports department. He was always ready to lend a hand, usually with a joke or funny story. He was somewhat of a throwback to the crusty old reporters you see in black-and-white TV shows who worked all hours in pursuit of a story of sports results. But he always tried to approach it in a light-hearted manner with a quip never far away.
We’ll never forget you, O’D, and we’re not even going to try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.