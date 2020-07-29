Carthage native Mike Powell is one of seven members of the Class of 2020 for the North Country Sports Hall of Fame, which was announced Tuesday night.
Powell, who is 37, was a star lacrosse player at Carthage and then spent four years playing for Syracuse, where he was part of two national championship teams.
He is joined in this year’s class by former Lowville and St. Lawrence University baseball player Mike Aubel, former Watertown High School baseball player Don Fazio, Beaver River wrestling coach Wayne Ferguson, Sandy Creek girls basketball player Terri Haynes, Ogdensburg native Elizabeth Luckie, who was a longtime softball coach at Sacred Heart University and former Belleville and Hamilton College basketball coach Tom Murphy.
There is usually a banquet to induct each class around Columbus Day, but because of the COVID-19 situation it may either be scaled down this year or postponed until the spring. To earn induction an athlete or coach must get 60 percent of the vote from the 28 individuals who select the class. Athletes or coaches must be from the area, or have competed or worked here for at least seven years to be considered.
“The common theme, maybe because we are doing so much stuff over the internet, is the decisions were very hard,” said president Ed Murphy. “ It was very similar to last year where we had a few we were splitting hairs with that got in and a few that didn’t. For 3 years we’ve had tough decisions.”
Murphy said that Aubel and Fazio narrowly missed induction last year and also said two individuals and one team will be added to the class at a later date.
Powell, who is now a professional musician, finished with 150 goals and 157 assists in 66 career games with Syracuse. He played Major League Lacrosse with the Boston Cannons and Baltimore Bayhawks.
Aubel spent 1992 in the New York-Penn League, playing for the Houston Astros affiliate in Auburn. In 62 games he hit .242 with four home runs and drove in 24 runs. Aubel rushed for 4,534 yards playing football for Lowville and won 143 matches as a prep wrestler.
Fazio spend nine years in professional baseball, highlighted by four years in Class AAA. Fazio was with Louisville in 1969 and 1970 and spent 1971 and 1972 in Rochester. He played in 1,007 minor league games and hit .254 with 41 career home runs.
Ferguson, who is a member of the Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame, led Beaver River to 26 division titles and 18 Frontier League championships. His teams won 22 Section 3 titles and produced a 73-match win streak in dual meets from 1982-88. He finished with 510 career wins.
Haynes, who graduated in 1984, finished with 2,087 career points for the Comets, ranking among the top 10 scorers in Section 3 history. She was the all-time leading Section 3 scorer when her high school career ended.
Luckie spent 30 seasons as the softball coach at Sacred Heart and finished with 616 victories before retiring in 2019. She was a conference Coach of the Year six times and led Sacred Heart to a win over Cornell in an NCAA regional, which was the program’s first victory in the tournament.
Luckie also played at Sacred Heart from 1983-85 and finished with a .357 career batting average and a single-season school record of 71 hits.
After high school coaching stops in Belleville and Chateaugay, Murphy spent 34 years coaching the Hamilton College men’s basketball team. Murphy was one of only four NCAA Division III coaches with more than 600 career wins when he retired. Murphy won six Frontier League boys basketball title at Belleville’s Union-Academy and coached 83 of the program’s 104 straight wins.
