BRASHER FALLS — The vast majority of sports facilities and playing fields in the North Country sit eerily vacant as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact summer youth and adult recreational schedules.
This evening, however, the Tri-Town Arena becomes one of the exceptions as the Northern New York Box Lacrosse League faces off for its 30th season.
“Once the state started to reopen things, I started to look into what needed to be done to make this season happen,” said league director Chris Rose. “The state has come up with some strict guidelines and we plan on following them as closely as possible.”
“After getting the go-ahead, we had our signups and we reached our limit. We have 30 signed up to play in our elementary division and another 45 signed up to play in the junior high-high school division. That means we’re giving a total of 75 kids a chance to get out and do something they haven’t been able to do pretty much since the end of winter,” he added. “There are going to be a lot of changes to deal with but we’re going to try to make it as normal as we can for now.”
According to Rose, all the changes affecting both players and spectators are geared toward maintaining social distancing along with keeping the conditions at the Tri-Town Arena clean and safe.
Players will have to be dressed to play before entering the building and will not be allowed to remove any equipment until they leave. Players will only be allowed to enter the arena shortly before their games are scheduled to start and must vacate as soon as their games are over. During games, no physical contact will be allowed and teams will not be permitted to huddle along the boards or on the bench at any time. Players won’t required to wear masks beneath their protective face coverings but masks are mandated for all coaches and referees.
Face masks will also be required for all spectators attending games. Each player is allowed to have two spectators on hand to watch and they can only view games from the bleachers, which have been marked with lettered dots where fans must remain throughout their stay at the arena. All spectators will also be required to register their names and contact information on a sheet before the start of each game. All of the sheets will be kept on file for possible contact tracing.
“It’s going to be important for everyone to follow the guidelines but it’s even more important for spectators. If they wear masks and keep their distance the way they’re being asked, we should be alright,” noted Rose. “We don’t want a situation where someone ruins it for the kids by not following the rules.”
“Testing isn’t required,” he added. “I did go out and buy an 80-dollar thermometer and we have a couple of parents who are nurses and they’ve already volunteered to take temperatures if someone requests it.”
Other changes brought on by concerns over the spread of the coronavirus include, a 15-minute gap between games so that a crew of volunteers can go through and thoroughly wipe down bleachers, benches, bathrooms and the boards along the iceless rink with sanitizer, and the elimination of the popular Adult Division pick-up games that traditionally wrapped up the nightly schedule. Also, in addition to the usual playing agreement, all participants this summer have been required to sign a COVID-19 player consent form as a way of protecting the league in the event of potential exposure to the virus.
“This is new for everyone and I’m sure there are going to be people out there keeping an eye on how things work out for us,” said Rose. “We just want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
The league will once again consist of two Elementary Division teams and four teams in the High School Division and will feature an eight-game regular season schedule this summer. The Elementary Division teams are sponsored by Town Line Market and Massena Savings and Loan. Sponsors for the the High School Division squads are defending playoff champion Twin Pines Quick Stop, Alpine Seed, Dow Electric and Villnave Construction.
“Usually, we don’t let the seniors who just graduated play in the High School Division but since they missed out on their final seasons because of the coronavirus, we’re giving them a chance to play,” said Rose.
Game are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday evenings starting with the Elementary Division matchup at 5:30 p.m. The High School Division games are now set to face-off at 6:45 and 8 p.m.
While NNY Box Lacrosse has gotten the green light to stage a 2020 season, the North Country Men’s and Women’s Summer Soccer leagues remain in a holding pattern as they wait for clearance to play on the various community and school district fields that traditionally serve as home sites.
Earlier this month, Massena Women’s Softball announced the cancellation of its 2020 season.
