LOCAL SPORTS
The North Country Sports Hall of Fame will hold its third annual dinner and induction celebration on Saturday at the Italian American Club in Watertown.
Massena native and former major league pitcher Jim Deshaies will be inducted, as well as former Carthage and Syracuse University standout Ryan Powell, as well as racing Hall of Fame driver Bob McCreadie, who grew up in Watertown.
Also to be inducted is former college basketball official Jim Burr of Belleville, collegiate wrestling champion Mitch Clark of Canton, as well as the 1997 and 2004 Sandy Creek softball teams.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m., with and presentations and ceremony to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.