The South Jeff Football Club has held soccer camps the past two summers, but even with the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinator Trevor Perry has vowed to carry on.
With many other camps and tournaments in soccer and other sports canceled, this year’s camps will continue.
“These are unprecedented times, so we’re just trying to make the best of it,” said Perry, who is also South Jefferson’s varsity boys soccer coach.
This year’s camps, held at the new South Jefferson SportsPlex indoor facility and at fields in the village of Adams, take place during two different weeks — the first running this Monday through next Friday, and another the following week, Aug. 17-21.
“The soccer camps are really a continuation of trying to get the kids back to a normal, standard of healthy lifestyle,” Perry said. “I had to restrict the number of participants. I’ve got five coaches, each coach will be functioning with 10 to 12 kids, again keeping them separated as much as possible with the social distancing aspects.”
The skills and conditioning camps are open to boys and girls soccer players between the ages of eight and 19, and will be led by Perry, as well as several local coaching volunteers.
“But it’s about getting the kids playing again, being active and having some fun with soccer,” Perry said.
The entry fee is $85 and Perry said the first camp of the summer is already full, while there are still openings for the second week.
“We’ll have small-sided games, again we’re restricted with certain guidelines in terms of in competition,” Perry said. “Right now actually the New York state guideline is tournaments are the biggest no-no, so to speak, so competitive practicing is allowed.”
Perry said attendance at the soccer camps continues to grow as after drawing about 30 participants in their first year in 2018, they drew more than 50 last year.
“Two years ago, it was an experimental approach,” Perry said. “Last year, we held it at the YMCA Fairgrounds and that was a great success. But I realized then that the growth of the program and the club, I realized I needed more help with coaches.”
This year’s participating coaches include Perry; Bob McKane, a native of Scotland, who has European coaching and playing experience; Immaculate Heart Central graduate Chris Rowland and several South Jefferson student athletes.
“My coaching style is very skill oriented, we focus on them individually,” Perry said. “I’m not out there to teach them tactics or game strategy. So they’re going to get that high repetition and challenge out of the programs.”
The South Jefferson SportsPlex, which is owned by Perry, opened during the last week of February, but was forced to close in the middle of March because of the coronavirus.
“It’s been challenging with the restrictions obviously, we’ve been running at partial capacity on everything,” Perry said.
Several youth lacrosse teams had worked out at the facility, which sports 6,200 square feet of turf, before it shut down.
“This was my project,” Perry said. “When I started South Jeff FC in November of ’16, it just kept growing and we were utilizing South Jefferson’s school gyms. And we even outgrew what they were willing or capable of providing as far as practice space. And to get turf time at the YMCA was kind challenging, so this just kind of led to finding something that worked for the club, in terms of finding availability and it’s something dedicated to the kids.”
The SportsPlex has reopened, and besides catering to soccer players and lacrosse participants, the building also includes indoor, retractable batting cages for baseball and softball.
The programs also include baseball and softball academies, which are run by South Jefferson student athletes.
“We’ve got baseball, we’ve got soccer, we’ve got lacrosse groups that have used it prior to the shutdown,” Perry said. “Really it’s designed to host anyone that needs turf time.”
The facility has also hosted a variety of different groups for workouts, including a soccer group from Thousand Islands, a baseball group from Belleville, as well as the Northern New York Misfits softball program.
The facility also hosts a soccer goalie clinic every Monday night for ages 12 and older, which began on July 28 and will continue through Oct. 28.
“That’s what kind of drove this whole project and investment, finding time on the turf for the kids,” Perry said.
While not from the north country, Perry, who has coached the South Jefferson boys soccer team for the last two seasons, hopes to continue to grow soccer in the area and region through the South Jeff FC.
“Absolutely, (local soccer has) gotten better, hands down,” said Perry, an Indiana native. “Not only has (South Jeff FC) helped build a feeder system to my school, but I’m also helping build a feeder system to other schools. I’ve become close with a couple of the high school coaches and encourage them to send their players to train because we’re year round and we’re dedicated for them. I’ve gotten some great support for them as well.
“And again, I don’t care where they go to school, the better all the schools are, the better and more respectable our north country soccer programs become.”
Perry hopes there will be a high school soccer season in the fall. Usually, practices at this level begin in late August, but this year’s fall sports season has been pushed back to Sept. 21 by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association because of the pandemic.
“It’s frustrating, it’s sad for the students and the kids,” said Perry, who played soccer collegiately at Ball State and attended Indiana University. “But we just have to make the best of it, we just have to help them figure it out and battle through it and keep them busy elsewhere.”
In the meantime, he hopes his players will make the best of the situation.
“I’ll keep the club up and running and there’s still tournaments out there, with restrictions,” Perry said. “So they may not get a high school season in or a full one, but we’ll keep them busy.”
To register for the South Jeff FC soccer camp, go to https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/234966.
For more information, contact Perry at tperry@southjeffsportsplex.com or call (315) 203-0179.
TRAP SHOOTING
TRAPS FOR TRIPS EVENT
The eighth annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips took place July 25 at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with more than 50 participants.
The annual fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center took place under coronavirus precautions. Members of the Northern Tier Trap League made up most of the participants.
Scott Covey was named Top Gun in the 50 Bird Shoot with a score of 50. Other winners included George Gerow, James Irvine, Don Bonham, Dave VanCour, Deanna Morse, Lou Castor, Wayne Reed, Nate Arndt, Don Farrell and Ryan Sequin.
