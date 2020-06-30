LOWVILLE — With the cancelation of the 2020 season, the Lowville Youth Soccer Association board of directors still wanted to offer children and families the opportunity to enjoy the sport of soccer and continue to work on skill development.
The organization will release a short video with suggested activities and training ideas to Facebook page at LYSA (Lowville Youth Soccer Association). A video will be released Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting on July 7 and going through the first week of August.
LYSA typically holds approximately 10 sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through July and early August.
Recognizing the hardships many families are facing during this time, the board will provide one free soccer ball to any family which needs one in order to participate in the summer activities. Families can keep the soccer ball they receive, but supplies are limited so this will be done on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.
There will be a soccer ball giveaway drive-thru event at the Lewis County Fairgrounds outside the Forest Park Pavilion at 6 p.m. July 7. There will be one way traffic — entering from Bostwick Street, stopping at the pavilion where a soccer ball will be handed through the car window and exit onto Dewitt Street. Masks are required.
For more information visit Facebook or email, lowvillesoccer@gmail.com.
