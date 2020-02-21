Luge
WINTERBERG, Germany — The U.S. luge team and several top luge athletes Friday pulled out of this weekend’s World Cup event due to concerns over the condition of the track.
USA Luge issued a statement saying: “We respect our team’s opinions that conditions are not safe. The entire Austrian team has walked away, as well as some Germans and Russians, including Olympic medalists and World Cup leaders, who are also not racing. Jim Leahy, USA Luge CEO, sent a note to the (International Luge Federation) this morning expressing our concern for the safety of our athletes and all athletes.”
Rainy weather has forced organizers of the Viessmann World Cup to scramble to create safe and competitive conditions.
Top sliders like 2018 Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria and Chris Mazdzer of the United States will not participate, as well as several of the world’s top doubles teams. Austria’s entire team left early.
