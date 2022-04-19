South Jefferson graduate and Rodman native Lauren Sischo Ames knocked six minutes off her previous top time during Monday’s 126th running of the Boston Marathon, finishing in the top 50 out of all women in the race.
Ames, who lives in Southborough, Mass., completed the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 46.36 minutes to place 974th overall from the more than 28,000 runners who competed in the first Boston Marathon to take place during its traditional April schedule since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ames took 47th overall out of all female runners. Her time exceeded the 2:52.47 she recorded in 2015.
Nell Rojas was the top American female finisher, placing 10th in 2:25:57.
Ames, 34, who graduated from South Jefferson in 2005 and played on the state championship girls basketball team in 2004, was recently named the director of athletics at St. Mark’s School in Southborough. Ames, who teaches and coaches at the school, will begin her new position July 1.
Here are Boston Marathon results for other north country residents , according to the Boston Athletic Association’s Boston Marathon page:
n Kelsey O’Shea, 32, Madrid, 3:18:08 (Overall place: 7,215)
n Shannon Surdyk, 30, Saranac lake, 3:19:55 (7,716)
n Gillian Ratay, 29, Lake Placid, 3:18:41 (7,366)
n Cynthia Zebedee, 53, Canton, 3:41:13 (13,330)
n Tanya Hewitt, 46, Norwood, 3:52:49 (16,053)
n Darci Whitney, 54, Lake Placid, 3:55:44 (16,633)
n Carrie Lavigne, 58, Massena, 4:21:04 (20,108)
n Jacquelyn Sargenti, 35, Three Mile Bay, 4:37:31 (21,588)
