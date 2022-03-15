NORWOOD — Massena’s Jonny Gustafson, back from his recent competition in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, spoke last Friday to girl scouts from Madrid-Waddington, Norwood-Norfolk and Potsdam at the Racquette Valley Service Unit in-gathering at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Gustafson, wearing Team USA gear after competing in China as a member of the U.S. luge team, spoke to the girls about setting goals and overcoming obstacles.
Gustafson said he knew nothing about luge at all until trying the sport for the first time at USA Luge event when he was 11.
“It was actually in the summer and we went down the hill on sleds with wheels, rather than on ice,” he said.
But by the time he was 15, Gustafson was obsessed with the sport.
“Going to the Olympics was always my ultimate goal,” he said. “I began competing in Junior World Cup events and setting smaller goals for myself that I could achieve along the way.”
In order to achieve those goals, as well as his dream of competing in the Olympics, Gustafson said it took thousands of hours of practice. “Reaching the level you need to be at to compete in the Olympics certainly doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.
He also said there were setbacks along the way, and times he fell short.
“I didn’t always reach those goals, and that’s going to happen sometimes, but I kept at it and all of hard work paid off,” he said. “There’s always something you can do to make yourself better.”
Gustafson also spoke about his experience at the Olympics, where he finished 19th.
“Just being there was really cool. I was in awe the whole time,” he said.
Following his presentation, the girls asked questions, received a signed photo, and had their picture taken with Gustafson.
Gustafson said he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll compete in the Olympics again in four years. Those Games will take place in Italy.
