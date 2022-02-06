Massena native and St. Lawrence University graduate Tom Fiacco will be inducted into the Georgia state chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in April.
Fiacco, a former Section 10 wrestling champion for the Massena Red Raiders, served for 40 years as a coach, director an organizer for high schools and wrestling clubs in North Carolina and the metro Atlanta area in Georgia.
He is scheduled to be inducted on April 24 at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Fiacco graduated from Massena High School in 1976 where he won Section 10 titles in 1975 and 1976 at 215 and 250 pounds, respectively. He attended SLU where he was an all-conference football player and wrestler for the Saints, graduating in 1980. He was inducted into the SLU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 as part of the Saints’ 1976 football squad.
Fiacco worked as the head wrestling coach for Walker High School and Stone Mountain High School in Georgia between 1980-87. He was the Georgia state tournament director in 1985 and 1986 as well as president of the Dekalb Takedown Club from 1982-84.
Fiacco then moved to North Carolina and founded the Metrolina youth wrestling club in Charlotte, N.C., where he served as an officer and coach for nine years. He also coached the North Carolina AAU national team for four years.
Fiacco returned to Georgia and was a teacher and coach in Cobb County from 1999-2001. From 2001-07 he served as an assistant coach for Harrison High School. He then worked as the school’s head coach from 2008-15 and again as the assistant coach from 2015-18.
Fiacco was inducted into the Massena High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and inducted into the Cobb County (Ga.) Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.
Fiacco is one of seven 2022 inductees into the Georgia chapter who are being recognized for a “lifetime service to wrestling” and contributing at least 20 years to the sport. They will be recognized as inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla.
Fiacco is married to wife Tammy and has three sons, Nick, Ben and Anthony.
