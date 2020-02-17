LUGE
KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia — Massena native Jonny Gustafson turned in a time of 1:44.162 to win the bronze medal in the men’s Under-23 race Sunday at FIL Luge World Championship.
Only Austrian Jonas Mueller, who was second in the overall competition, and Kristers Aparjods of Latvia turned in better times on the U23 level than Gustafson.
“To tell you the truth, I wasn’t really thinking about the U23 race. I was thinking about the big race,” remarked Gustafson to USALuge. “But it always feels good to be on the podium. I’m happy with the runs I had, some small mistakes but someone will always be able to find something wrong with your runs, especially yourself. Overall, I feel I raced well.”
Gustafson was 17th in the overall competition won by Roman Repilov of Russia.
