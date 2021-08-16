MASSENA — The history of USA Hockey dates back 84 years.
In that time, only five people had served as president of the sport’s top amateur association in the country.
Two months ago, Massena Central hockey coach Mike Trimboli became the sixth.
“USA Hockey is world-renowned and it’s humbling that they have put their faith and confidence in me to lead the organization,” said Trimboli, who began serving his first three-year term on June 12. “Obviously, when I first started out, I never had aspirations of becoming president of USA Hockey. But over time, as I’ve gained new positions, I’ve been able to build relationships with people who love the game of hockey the way that I do. I’ve also developed somewhat of a knowledge about how things operate with the assistance of some great mentors.”
“This was an election year and before USA Hockey had its annual congress back in June, I was approached by a number of people from our board of directors about running,” he added. “Usually, the congress would take place at our headquarters in Colorado Springs but because of COVID, everything was done remotely and it was a virtual congress. That made it more challenging when I was campaigning. It was a lot more phone calls than in-person stuff.”
Trimboli succeeds Jim Smith, who served for six years and opted not to run for a third term, Trimboli said.
“Once the outgoing president decided not to seek re-election, it came down to me and somebody else,” Trimboli said. “I’m just honored to be only the sixth person ever to hold this position.”
As President of USA Hockey, a national governing body of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Trimboli helps to oversee the wide range of programs it supports. From the local grass-roots hockey associations, through national player development programs and on to the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament teams, which includes the Men’s, Women’s and Sled hockey Olympic teams.
“There’s a lot more to it than just minor hockey,” he joked. “I’ve already traveled to Colorado and Michigan to meet with our staff. Last week, I was in Providence, Rhode Island, to speak at an Advanced Officials’ Symposium and next week I will be in Duluth, Minnesota speaking at the Level 5 Coaches Symposium.”
“It’s been exciting and it’s been challenging at times,” he added. “I’m involved with everything that happens and with any issue that arises concerning USA Hockey. There are days when it’s a grind and there are still aspects that I’m learning but my goal is to continue the proud tradition of USA Hockey both nationally and internationally.”
With the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Beijing, China, this coming February, Trimboli expects to be meeting with high-ranking members of the NHL’s executive staff in the near future, including Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
“The NHL has left a window in its schedule to coincide with the Olympics as talks continue, but there’s been no decision yet on whether NHL players are going to compete,” Trimboli said. “The NHL has been a great partner for USA Hockey to work with, but there are a number of issues that have to be considered on their end every time the Olympics roll around. While we are hoping for the best, our international group is prepared to pivot if these players are not available.”
Another key issue Trimboli and USA Hockey continue to deal with is the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused a decline in membership at all levels of competition.
“Every state has different guidelines when it comes to COVID restrictions and that’s been a challenge,” he said. “Pre-COVID, we had some 562,000 members but we saw a drop in those numbers when this all started. Getting our numbers back up is definitely a priority and we are seeing some good signs. Our current registration numbers in all categories are definitely projecting well.”
Trimboli’s election to the highest volunteer post in USA Hockey is the culmination of a life’s worth of dedication to the sport that spans six decades, starting in his early high school days when he began to serve as a minor hockey referee in 1979. A 1983 graduate of Massena
Central, he began his playing days on the outdoor rinks of Alcoa Field before the current Massena Arena was built and contributed to a Massena Minor Hockey Midget team that captured a 1982 Tier 1 New York State championship. He began shifting his hockey talent to behind the bench, serving as assistant coach and head coach of several minor hockey squads since the mid-1980s.
His high school coaching career began in 1990 when he was named an assistant for the hockey program at Franklin Academy in Malone. That season, the Huskies made it all the way to the Division II state championship, dropping a one-goal decision to Glens Falls. He eventually migrated back to the Massena Central hockey fold in 2001 and worked behind the bench alongside head coach Ed Letham until 2005.
Following a four-year absence from coaching high school hockey, Trimboli was named head coach at Massena in 2009. After being denied the Section 10 Division I title his first two seasons, he guided the Red Raiders to playoff championships in eight of the next nine seasons and reached the pinnacle of his high school coaching career in 2014 when he helped lead Massena to a record sixth New York State Public High School Association championship in Utica.
Throughout his coaching career, Trimboli has been actively involved with USA Hockey as both a member of various player development programs and an administrator at the local, state and national levels. Prior to being elected President, he had been serving as a director representing the New York District of USA Hockey, Marketing Council Chairman and Executive Committee Vice President.
“I’ve been involved with hockey for a long time. My dad, Joe, was a big influence for me. When I was playing minor hockey, he was always willing to volunteer his time in one way or another,” Trimboli said. “I was raised in a culture of volunteer service, which made it natural for me to want to give back to the game I love so much.”
Despite taking on the added responsibilities that come with being USA Hockey President, Trimboli, who retired from the New York State Police in May of 2019 after more than 31 years, will continue his role as head coach of the Red Raiders.
“Massena hockey has always been my priority and passion throughout my involvement with USA Hockey,” he said. “There may be a few conflicts from time to time but I plan to minimize my away time.”
“I’m especially looking forward to this season after not really having much of a high school season last winter because of COVID,” he added. “Hockey is such a big part of the Massena community and we missed having our fans in the building. Hopefully, we’ll be coming back to some normalcy for them and our student-athletes.”
Trimboli and his wife, Michelle, reside in Massena. They have four children — Matthew, Grayce, Marlana and Connor.
