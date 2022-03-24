Olympic sports
LAKE PLACID — U.S. luge head coach Robert Fegg has resigned, USA Luge announced.
Fegg recently guided the American luge athletes, including Massena’s Jonny Gustafson, in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He steps down April 1 and the organization said it will look for a replacement immediately.
“In his time with us, Robert always gave us his best efforts with passion and commitment and kept the success of the athletes and the organization as his top priorities.”
Fegg, who is from Germany and lives in Canada, has been national team coach since May 2020. He coached the junior national team from 2018-20.
