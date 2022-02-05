BEIJING — On Saturday night, Hilary Knight found Savannah Harmon during Team USA’s pregame skate and cracked a joke. “Just find yourself down there on the dots,” she told Harmon, the former Clarkson University captain. “It’s coming through.”
Knight wasn’t kidding. She wound up with the puck in front of her opponent’s net midway through the first period, a defenseman draped over her back. Instead of trying to jam in a goal herself, Knight cradled the puck, then backhanded a no-look pass across the crease. She knew her young teammate would be there.
By the time Knight looked over her shoulder, Harmon chipped the puck into a wide-open net for the game’s first goal. And by the time the night was all over, the U.S. women’s hockey team had added four more - rolling to a 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee.
“In my head, I’m like, ‘She’s going to figure out a way to get me this puck,’” said Harmon, 26. “And there she does.”
It was a meaningful moment that bridged generations: It marked Knight’s 19th Olympic point, pushing her past her hero, Cammi Granato, for fourth-most in U.S. women’s hockey history. And it was also Harmon’s first Olympic goal, and showcased the trust Knight has built with her younger teammates in her fourth Olympics appearance.
Harmon also added an assist and USA Hockey named her its Player of the Game.
Knight’s role could not be overstated on Saturday night as the Americans played in their first full game without star Brianna Decker, who was lost for the tournament after suffering a left leg injury in the team’s opening win over Finland on Thursday night. The Americans were crushed, but Knight has helped put her teammates at ease. She has a gift for making everyone around her better, but it doesn’t hurt that her supporting cast is bursting at the seams with talent and depth.
Five different players scored goals against the Russians, including the 32-year-old Knight, who is the oldest women’s hockey player in American Olympic history and one of the sport’s most vocal advocates for equity.
“Off the ice, she’s a gifted player in terms of advocating for the growth of women’s hockey,” Coach Joel Johnson said, “on the ice, she’s still remarkable.”
Case in point: After Harmon fired a wrister from the blueline early in the second period, Knight - who had elbowed her way to the front of the net - tracked the shot and tilted the shaft of her stick just enough to redirect the puck into the top of the net to make it 2-0.
Team USA is right on schedule in its gold medal defense with 10 goals through two games, but on the same ice in which their rival Canada blasted Finland 11-1 earlier Saturday, the Americans struggled to capitalize on their chances against the Russians. There were a lot of them. The U.S. held a 62-12 advantage in shots but didn’t pull away until the third period, when Grace Zumwinkle, Jesse Compher and Alex Carpenter each scored.
The U.S. has not added a replacement player for Decker, who remains with the team in Beijing and was lauded by Johnson on Saturday night for her continued leadership in the locker room. On the ice, though, her absence looms large. Johnson will need to use a combination of skill-sets to fill in the lost production of his top center; first-time Olympian Abby Roque has moved to center and he moved Compher from the wing to center Saturday. There are other options up the middle, including Carpenter, who has scored three goals in two games.
The U.S. lineup could very well change again over the next few days; the Americans will meet Switzerland on Sunday night then close out group play against Canada on Tuesday in what could be a preview of the gold medal game.
“Everyone is bringing their A-game. What a wonderful time for us to be resilient,” said Knight, who donned a backward baseball cap and shrugged off questions about Canada as she met with reporters afterward. “I think the start has been a good growth opportunity ... we know our character, we know our identity.”
Knight also wasn’t aware that she had passed Granato on Team USA’s all-time points list.
“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” she said, prompting laughs.
Then she turned serious. She told spoke of jumping up and down on her couch as a 10-year-old to celebrate Granato and the United States team that won the first Olympic gold medal in the sport in 1998. “Cammi Granato and this number holds a special place in my heart . . . the ‘98ers is where it began,” she said. “That sparked a dream for me.”
The dream is still alive, and on Saturday night, it was easy to see the joy with which Knight still plays the game. After every one of her teammates had departed for the locker room after pregame warm-ups, she stayed on the ice by herself. She skated in circles and ducked imaginary defenders. She flipped pucks into the air and tried to bat them into the net. She attempted trick shots between her legs.
By the time the game started, it felt as though she could pull any one of those maneuvers at any time. Knight’s teammates, shaken but not broken after two games in this tournament, trusted her lead, even if they didn’t fully know what was coming.
“I don’t think you expect what she’s about to do,” said American Megan Bozek, “and then she makes that play that you have to be ready for.”
CANADA 11, FINLAND 1
Former Clarkson University player Jamie Lee Rattray connected for a goal and an assist as Canada rolled past Finland.
Ex-Clarkson player Ellah Shelton added two assists and former Golden Knights Erin Ambrose and Renata Fast each assisted on a goal for Canada. Every former Clarkson women’s player competing in Beijing has registered at least one point in these Games so far.
St. Lawrence University recruit Emma-Sofie Norstrum started in goal for Denmark in a 6-2 loss to Japan.
Times staff contributed to this report.
