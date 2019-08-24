LAFARGEVILLE — Zac Petrie took a pair of 15-lap thunder stock features to highlight Friday night’s action at Can-Am Speedway.
Petrie took the makeup feature from Aug. 16 that was rained out and followed it up with his sixth feature win of the season in the finale. Chuck Monica placed second in both features.
Ryan Arbuthnot drew closer to points leader and two-time defending champion Billy Dunn with a victory in the 25-lap 358-modified feature. David Rogers, Watertown natives Ryan Bartlett and Jordan McCreadie, and Jeff Sykes rounded out the top five.
Jordan Kelly placed first in the sportsman feature while Rick Dusckas got the win in pro stocks.
Chris Raabe passed Theresa native Lance Willix on a lap 26 restart to get his third 358-modified win of the season in the 30-lap feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Raabe is looking for his second division points title at the track and first since 2011. Willix, Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca, Edwards native Tim Fuller and Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance rounded out the top five.
Shane Pecore (sportsman), Ian Bresette (mod lite), Dan Reif (novice sportsman) and Matt Zira (bandit) were also winners.
