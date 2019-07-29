YOUTH GOLF
HAMILTON — Potsdam native Tyler Berkman tied for the win in the 13-year-old division at the 63rd New York State Boys’ Sub-Junior Amateur Tournament held last week at Colgate University’s Seven Oaks Golf Club.
Berkman finished with a two-day total of 159 strokes. He shot an 80 in the opening round and was in third place, but responded with a 79 in the final round to finish tied with Sean Shallat of the Salem Golf Club. Berkman competes for the NYSGA eClub-Adirondacks.
Canton native Ryan Jones finished sixth, shooting 87 each day. Jones is with the St. Lawrence University Golf Course.
