Jack Graney was announced Wednesday as the 2022 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.
Graney played 14 Major League Baseball seasons for the Cleveland Indians and followed with a radio broadcasting career of more than two decades in northeast Ohio, widely considered as the first player-turned-broadcaster.
The native of St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, played his second season of minor league baseball for Class D Fulton of the Empire State League.
Graney, who died on April 20, 1978, will be honored posthumously as the 46th winner of the award at Hall of Fame Weekend from July 22-25 next summer in Cooperstown.
“Jack Graney was a pioneer in the broadcast industry, not only establishing a model for game descriptions in the earliest days of radio but also for blazing a trail for former players to transition to the broadcast booth,” said Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in a press release posted to HOF website.
“In calling Cleveland’s games for parts of three decades after a successful playing career of his own, Graney brought the exploits of future Hall of Famers like Earl Averill, Lou Boudreau, Larry Doby, Bob Feller and Satchel Paige into homes throughout Ohio’s North Coast, becoming as much a part of the fabric of the team as the players themselves. His attention to detail and love for the game made Jack Graney one of the National Pastime’s radio legends.”
Graney led the American League in walks in 1917 and 1919 and made three appearances to help Cleveland beat Brooklyn in the 1920 World Series, according to the HOF press release.
He is recognized as the first player to bat against Babe Ruth in the majors in 1914, the first player in the 20th century to appear at bat with a number on his uniform in 1916 and called the World Series for a national radio audience in 1935.
