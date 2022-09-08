The St. Lawrence River has returned to the top of Best Bass Fisheries in the country according to the list released by Bassmaster Magazine on Thursday.
Bassmaster’s magazine ranked the “100 Best Bass Lakes” and crowned the St. Lawrence the top fishery for the first time since 2019.
The recent Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton solidified the river’s standing, according to the magazine, with a record-setting performance that made Elite Series history.
Anglers Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnston each eclipsed the 100-pound mark for smallmouth catches over four days in July, a first-time feat for the series.
O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in California placed second and third, respectively. Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River in Western New York was eighth.
