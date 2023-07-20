Cory Johnston of Canada is leading after Thursday’s first day of the St. Croix Bassmaster Open on the St. Lawrence River with a haul of 26 pounds, 14 ounces. Photo by Andy Crawford/B.A.S.S.

WADDINGTON — Cory Johnston knows the fishery of his youth is hardly a secret, but the Bassmaster Elite Series pro from Cavan, Ontario, battled through extreme crowding to round up a limit of 26 pounds, 14 ounces which led the first day of the St. Croix Bassmaster Open at St. Lawrence River.

Johnston, who won the 2021 Bassmaster Open on the same fishery, leads Jody White of Shaftsbury, Vt., by 1-3. Having grown up fishing the river, Johnston has seen this stellar fishery attract a steadily increasing level of attention — and boat traffic.

