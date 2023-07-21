Cory Johnston of Cavan, Canada, rallied to keep his lead through Day 2 of the St. Croix Bassmaster Open at St. Lawrence River on Friday with a two-day total of 49 pounds, 9 ounces.

WADDINGTON — A frustrating start had Cory Johnston scratching his head, but the Bassmaster Elite Series veteran from Cavan, Ontario, put together a late-day rally Friday that delivered what he needed to tally a two-day total of 49 pounds, 9 ounces at the St. Croix Bassmaster Open at the St. Lawrence River.

Johnston took the Day 1 lead by catching a limit of 26-14. His second-round catch went 22-11.

