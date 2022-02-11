The Cincinnati Bengals certainly wasn’t Santino Alteri’s favorite football team growing up. He was a Miami Dolphins fan.
But the Bengals have become an adopted team for both Alteri and his U.S. Navy shipmates. After all, they’re serving aboard the USS Cincinnati.
Alteri, a Watertown native and Immaculate Heart Central graduate, is now a lieutenant in the navy, and is gearing up to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday with his comrades. They’ll all be rooting for the Bengals as they take on the Los Angeles Rams.
“Heck yeah, we’re excited for the game,” Alteri said. “It was obviously not foreseen, we didn’t expect the Bengals to be as good as they were. But following them has been one hell of ride.”
The USS Cincinnati, which was commissioned in 2019, has close ties with the city, which is its namesake.
“We were commissioned by the city’s Foundation in October 2019 and the committee continues to support the crew,” Alteri said. “We have a very strong relationship with them as well as the sports teams.”
With this encouragement, Alteri and his shipmates have been following the Bengals with keen interest this season, and were shown on the team’s website cheering the team on during its upset win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Jan. 30.
“It’s been fun, especially with the committee in Cincinnati reaching out and just keeping us updated on all the excitement there and just motivating us,” Alteri said. “We have also been covered on numerous news networks, websites, radio stations and newspapers (local and afar).”
Also, crew members of the USS Cincinnati attended a baseball series between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres in June in San Diego.
“The commissioning committees from the cities have a great relationship with the ship and I just happened to be appointed the liaison officer between the ship and the committee of Cincinnati,” Alteri said. “And we have sailors on board from all over the country, all over the world. I think it’s good to point out the fact that our homes are all over the place, but we’re a family on board and we kind of make Cincinnati our second home. ... It just makes us appreciate the relationships we have on the home front that much more.”
Alteri also says the Cincinnati city foundation will also be providing the ship with special provisions to enjoy Sunday’s game.
“A big part of it is the commissioning committee because they do so much for our crew, they’re supporting us all the time,” Alteri said. “And they actually put out a GoFundMe and they’re sending the crew a bunch of Cincinnati Bengals stuff so we can represent for the big game on Sunday and they’re also sending food to us so we can have a Super Bowl party.”
Alteri, who starred both in baseball and football at IHC and was an All-State player in both sports, will be inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame on March 12.
“This was the first year that I was eligible on the ballot and I got selected,” Alteri said. “And since I’m not home, my father (Paul) ended up giving me a phone call and told me I got selected to the Hall of Fame. And I’m super amped about it, especially since I’ll be joining my father in the IHC Hall of Fame. The bummer is I can’t go. But this is certainly a special thing.”
Alteri played baseball at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina, before transferring to St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
The USS Cincinnati, a littoral combat ship, is currently in its home port of San Diego.
“The Cincinnati is made up of a crew of 70 sailors,” Alteri said. “USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) is a littoral combat ship. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean tasking, and win against 21st-Century coastal threats. LCS’s provide flexibility, offering commanders options to pair capability with mission in areas of the world we have been unable to access until now.”
Alteri previously served aboard the USS Chafee, a destroyer that was based in Hawaii, as well as the USS Manchester, also an LCS, which called San Diego home,
Santino’s younger brother Vincenzo also joined the Navy and is an officer, with the rank of ensign. He said he and his brother were inspired to pursue careers in the military after their grandfather Querino “Augie” Alteri served in the U.S. Navy.
“For sure my grandfather, he was a World War II and Korean War vet and he served for 10 years,” Alteri said. “And the whole 10 years was during war time, so me and Vincenzo, we agreed that whenever it came time, we were both going to sign up as officers. My brother just commissioned a few months ago and he’s an (intelligence) officer.”
Santino has enjoyed following the Bengals this season and says they have a good chance of winning the team’s first Super Bowl title.
“I’m rooting for the underdog,” Alteri said. “It’s one of those things where I don’t think the popular majority thought this would happen. But it was just so exciting to watch the game and see Cincinnati, a team that probably wasn’t expected to make the playoffs, go to the Super Bowl. That’s astounding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.