The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has put plenty of sports on hold, but pro wrestling is one of the few events not down for the count.
Still, wrestling has adapted to the current pandemic by holding events in empty arenas on closed sets. Companies like World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling have conducted events live with limited participants or taped numerous weeks in advance.
Jay Freddie, a professional wrestler and Watertown native whose real name is Joel Frederick, appreciates the struggles of performing in front of no fans.
“Those guys are doing the best they can with no fans,” said Frederick, who has worked television tapings for Ring of Honor and wrestled in Japan. “You really feed off those fans and that reaction from the crowd.”
AEW’s pay-per-view card “Double or Nothing” was supposed to be at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 21 and was expected to draw 17,000 fans, but they will most likely hold their show in Jacksonville, Fla., without fans in attendance.
Impact was slated to host the “Rebellion” event, but that was taped this week in Tennessee along with three months of shows. Local fan and Watertown resident Scott Strasser understands these companies pushing through to tape shows and keep making money.
“I personally think it’s a difficult decision to make during such a scary time. On the one hand, they are businesses that have to sell a product,” Strasser said. “At the end of the day, it’s still a potential no-win situation. You don’t sell the product, you lose money.”
The companies hosting events have drawn some criticism for holding events while most sports other than horse racing are shut down.
WWE has to fill eight hours of content between Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, NXT on Wednesday and 205 Live on Tuesday.
Frederick understands the situation that WWE and other companies are in to fill those time slots.
“It’s really a fine line,” Frederick said. “They made a commitment to fill those time slots and they’re doing the best they can.”
One of the biggest blows was suffered by Tampa, Fla, which was not able to host Wrestlemania and various independent shows and conventions, which were scrapped due to the coronavirus.
Freddie wasn’t slated to take part in any events down there, but has worked previous Wrestlemania weekends.
At last year’s Wrestlemania 35 weekend in the New York City area, he worked three shows and those shows not only make money, but they allow wrestlers to get their name out and to be booked by bigger companies and also be able to sell merchandise.
“It’s not just the money, but they get a ton of exposure and a lot of the guys lost out on that,” Frederick said.
Frederick has already felt the effects of the pandemic as he’s lost eight bookings due to shows being canceled.
He lost six bookings in March and April and a pair in May and doesn’t know when those promotions will start back up.
“There’s no independent wrestling going on as of right now,” Frederick said.
New York state has also shut down gyms, so wrestlers can’t work out to stay in shape unless they have the equipment at home. Frederick has workout program videos like P-90X that can keep him in shape and help maintain his stamina.
But the break could beneficial as it will allow grapplers recover from the regular wear and tear of being in the ring.
“On the one hand, the break will help wrestlers heal up,” Strasser said.
However, Frederick misses getting out on the road and traveling with colleagues like Dick Justice the many hours to shows. He’s been communicating with his friend, but can’t wait to get back to making long trips.
“We’ve done Facetime, but it’s no substitute for going on the road,” Frederick said. “I miss being out on the road and that lifestyle.”
Both Frederick and Strasser are hopeful that fans will come back to live events once conditions allow.
“We currently live in such a time of isolation that when restrictions finally lift, people will want to watch again,” Strasser said. “After all this COVID stuff, I would like to enjoy a little break from reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.