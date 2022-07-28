Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge hit a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees eked out a 1-0 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Judge won it when he lifted a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (4-3) off an advertisement in the back of the visiting bullpen beyond left-center field. It was the third career game-ending homer for the slugger, who also walked off the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros earlier this year.

