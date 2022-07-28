Aaron Judge hit a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees eked out a 1-0 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.
Judge won it when he lifted a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (4-3) off an advertisement in the back of the visiting bullpen beyond left-center field. It was the third career game-ending homer for the slugger, who also walked off the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros earlier this year.
Judge's major-league-best 39th homer and sixth in seven games occurred after Yankees newcomer Andrew Benintendi capped an 0-for-4 debut by fouling out to left field.
Benintendi was acquired late Wednesday night from Kansas City for three minor league pitchers after flying to New York with the Royals. He struck out in his first at-bat, then grounded out in his next two plate appearances before the ninth.
The Yankees won for the sixth time in their past 16 games after getting swept in a two-game Subway Series earlier this week by the host New York Mets.
Kansas City's Brady Singer dominated the Yankees by throwing mostly sinkers and sliders in seven overpowering innings. He limited New York just to a Gleyber Torres single in the fourth inning while striking out 10 and walking one.
Singer fanned a career-high 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays in his previous outing.
New York's Jameson Taillon frequently pitched with runners on, allowing four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight, and the Royals were 0-for-12 with runners on against the right-hander.
After New York's Ron Marinaccio pitched two hitless innings, Clay Holmes (5-1) survived two walks in the ninth to set up for New York's 12th walk-off win of the season.
Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer and Kutter Crawford allowed just one run across 5 2/3 innings as host Boston beat Cleveland to snap a two-game losing skid.
Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Red Sox were shut out for five innings, but Jeter Downs led off the sixth with a base. He was forced at second on Jarren Duran's bunt.
Alex Verdugo's single moved Duran to second, and Bogaerts ripped his eighth home run of the season over the Green Monster to supply Boston with all the runs it needed to split the four-game series with the Guardians.
Jose Ramirez opened the scoring in the fourth, hooking his 20th home run of the season around the right field foul pole to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead.
The blast was one of the few blemishes on the stat sheet for Crawford, who allowed just three hits. He did not surrender a walk and struck out two.
Jake Diekman (5-1) picked up the win. He took in the top of the sixth with a runner on second, but got Josh Naylor to ground out to close the inning.
