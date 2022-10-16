Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills (5-1), who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.
Patrick Mahomes passed for 338 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Chiefs (4-2). JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards and Mecole Hardman recorded a touchdown reception for Kansas City.
Harrison Butker kicked a franchise-record 62-yard field goal for the Chiefs. Kelce caught a pass for the 13nd consecutive regular-season game, breaking a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the longest streak in Chiefs’ history.
Butker booted a 44-yard goal to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead with 9:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Allen later guided the Bills on a 12-play, 76-yard drive and hit Knox for the go-ahead points. An 18-yard completion to Diggs and a 16-yard keeper by Allen were among the key plays on the excursion.
The Chiefs’ hopes died when a pressured Mahomes threw the pass that Johnson intercepted with 51 seconds left.
The Bills outgained Kansas City 443 to 387.
Buffalo took a 17-10 lead with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter when Allen connected with Diggs on a 17-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline.
The Chiefs answered with Mahomes’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Hardman to tie it with 2:44 left.
The Bills appeared as though they would hold the halftime lead at 10-7 when Allen drove the Bills 96 yards on seven plays. He culminated the drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Davis down the right sideline with 16 seconds left.
Kansas City then used three plays to get into field position, and Butker boomed the 62-yard field goal to knot it at 10. The previous mark was Matthew Wright’s 59-yarder last week while filling in as Butker nursed a left ankle injury.
Earlier, Buffalo got on the board first on Tyler Bass’ 39-yard field goal with 13:32 left in the half. Just over two minutes later, the Chiefs took a 7-3 lead when Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster on a short pass and Smith-Schuster bounced off a tackler around the 32-yard line to complete a 42-yard scoring play.
