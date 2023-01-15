Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill gains yardage on a pass reception in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills during Sunday’s NFL wild-card at Highmark Stadium. Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park.

The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6.

FieldLevelMedia

