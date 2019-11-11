Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.