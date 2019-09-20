The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, ending his brief but turbulent tenure with the team as the NFL was investigating an accusation of an unwanted sexual advance.
“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team announced in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”
League officials had spoke with a woman who said she endured unwelcome sexual behavior and intimidating texts from the star wide receiver this week.
The release capped a stormy 11 days for one of the NFL’s marquee franchises and Brown, who was also accused of rape in a federal lawsuit filed last week.
Brown, who has denied the allegations from both women, posted about his release on social media.
The move by the Patriots came several hours after coach Bill Belichick abruptly ended a news conference after reporters asked multiple questions about Brown. He declined to answer them.
