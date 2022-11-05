The Houston Astros celebrate winning the World Series after their 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Saturday’s Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez drilled a three-run home run to straightaway center field to support another strong effort from Framber Valdez as the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, in Game 6 to claim their second World Series championship in six seasons.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, who hit .400 in the series, was named World Series Most Valuable Player.

FieldLevelMedia

