Houston’s Alex Bregman beats the tag of Philadelphia second baseman Jean Segura during the fourth inning in Thursday’s Game 5 of the World Series. John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Jeremy Pena homered among his three hits and drove in two runs, Justin Verlander tossed five solid innings and the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Astros head home with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, needing to win on Saturday or on Sunday (if necessary) to claim the championship.

