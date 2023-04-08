Jason Day waits out rain on seventh hole during third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It became a good walk soiled, in an old line derived from an older line. Mud squished beneath shoes. Droplets hung on the ends of pine needles. The sky kept crying, and not even the thought of John Daly appearing down the road at Hooters all week could stop it.

The checkerboard green-and-white umbrellas of Augusta National became the dominant sight across the hilly landscape of Augusta National. The humans wore layers. A Masters Saturday sounded muffled. A guy near the 10th green toppled down a slope to the ground in that gradual, two-part way that seems to be in slow motion. A guy near the clubhouse went ahead and toppled briskly backward. The drooping branches of the grand old magnolias almost seemed to say, “What the hell?”

