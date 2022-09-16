NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick’s car features the logo for the Tyler R. Christman Foundation. Harvick will race with the logo Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tyler R. Christman Foundation/Facebook

Times Staff Report

Race car driver Kevin Harvick will drive Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race with the logo for the Tyler R. Christman Foundation on his car, the foundation announced on Facebook on Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.