Times Staff Report
Race car driver Kevin Harvick will drive Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race with the logo for the Tyler R. Christman Foundation on his car, the foundation announced on Facebook on Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Times Staff Report
Race car driver Kevin Harvick will drive Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race with the logo for the Tyler R. Christman Foundation on his car, the foundation announced on Facebook on Friday.
The Christman Foundation supports youth sports and contributes scholarships for high school athletes. It is named after the former Carthage youth athlete who died at age 14 in September 2021 after being injured in a junior varsity football game in Camillus.
Christman also raced at Evans Mills Speedway.
“This Saturday night Kevin Harvick will be carrying the Tyler R Christman Foundation logo on his NASCAR Cup car to honor Tyler and to support Tyler’s Foundation at The Bristol Motor Speedway,” The foundation’s Facebook post stated. “-LivelikeTyler Thank you -stewarthaasracing -KevinHarvick ...”
Harvick, a veteran NASCAR driver and one of the top racers this year, is bidding for a final spot in the Cup’s Round of 12 playoffs. He must win Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., to advance.
The race will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on USA.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.