Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.