Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking double with nobody out in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended a 10-game road trip with a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.
The Mariners went 4-6 on the trip that featured six losses by two runs or less, including the first three contests in this four-game series.
Seattle put together a rally in the eighth against Lucas Luetge (4-2) when Abraham Toro reached on a fielding error by third baseman Rougned Odor and Mitch Haniger followed with a walk.
Seager followed with a fly ball down the right field line. Aaron Judge raced over but could not get the ball in time and the ball bounced over his glove into the stands.
After Seattle manager Scott Servais and rookie Jarred Kelenic were ejected for arguing a called third strike by plate umpire Ted Barrett, Cal Raleigh followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Seager was thrown out at home on the play.
Paul Sewald (7-3) got four of his five outs via strikeouts after allowing Joey Gallo’s go-ahead three-run homer in Thursday’s series opener. He got two strikeouts with two on to end the sixth in relief of Casey Sadler and fanned Judge and Gallo in the seventh.
Drew Steckenrider pitched two innings for his fourth save and ended it by striking out Judge with a runner on second.
Seattle left-hander Yusei Kikuchi allowed four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked three while keeping the Yankees off-balance at times with a deceptive delivery that featured a slight hesitation.
New York rookie Luis Gil followed up a strong debut Tuesday against Baltimore by allowing two hits in five innings. He struck out eight, walked two and has thrown 11 scoreless innings to start his major league career.
The Yankees saw a five-game winning streak halted after putting first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the COVID-19 list before the game. New York also lost for the third time in its past 13 games since July 25 in Boston.
PHILLIES 3, METS 0
Zack Wheeler tossed a complete game two-hit shutout against his former team as the Phillies defeated the Mets.
Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10.
Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper each homered for the red-hot Phillies, who have won a season-best eight in a row.
The Phillies played without Rhys Hoskins (groin), Didi Gregorius (elbow) and Odubel Herrera (Achilles).
The reeling Mets were swept by the Phillies, one series after dropping three of four to the Miami Marlins.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker allowed four hits and three runs in six innings. Walker (7-7) struck out one and walked one.
The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Segura launched a solo homer to left-center field. Realmuto added an opposite-field solo shot to right for a two-run advantage.
Brandon Nimmo was responsible for both the Mets’ hits: a leadoff double to start the game and a single in the ninth inning.
New York’s Javier Baez left the game in the fifth inning after grounding out to second. Baez never advanced out of the batter’s box and appeared to be in pain. The Mets said Baez had left hip tightness, and he was replaced by J.D. Davis.
Harper hit a solo homer to left with two outs in the sixth for a 3-0 lead. It was Harper’s 20th home run of the season.
Alec Bohm singled with one out in the seventh for the Phillies. But Ronald Torreyes grounded into a double play to end the inning.
After Nimmo’s leadoff double, Wheeler retired 22 batters in a row before Michael Conforto walked in the eighth inning. Jonathan Villar popped up to Bohm at third and James McCann flied out to right.
In the ninth, pinch hitter Kevin Pillar struck out swinging and Nimmo followed with a single. Jeff McNeil popped up and Pete Alonso struck out swinging to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.