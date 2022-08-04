Cole Swider stayed hot from behind the 3-point arc all summer, seizing the chance to prove his worth as a potential NBA factor for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Syracuse University recently finished NBA Summer League action after signing a two-way contract with the Lakers upon going undrafted in June. He started all eight games between the Las Vegas and San Francisco league sites, posting averages of 13.9 points and 4 rebounds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.