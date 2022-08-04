Cole Swider stayed hot from behind the 3-point arc all summer, seizing the chance to prove his worth as a potential NBA factor for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 6-foot-9 forward from Syracuse University recently finished NBA Summer League action after signing a two-way contract with the Lakers upon going undrafted in June. He started all eight games between the Las Vegas and San Francisco league sites, posting averages of 13.9 points and 4 rebounds.
Swider was especially impressive from deep, finishing 28-for-53 on 3-pointers overall, contributing 3.5 per game at a 52.8% clip for a franchise that has publicly emphasized a desire to add outside shooting this offseason.
“For me it’s just all about learning, trying to figure out what I can do to get on the court and be a part of the main Lakers team, and do whatever I can to prove each and every day that I’m getting better and that I can be a valuable piece to this team,” Swider said during a recent phone interview after a training session at the Lakers practice facility.
“Throughout the whole summer league, I was just trying to get better, trying to prove that I can play at this level and then ultimately, how I can fit within this roster,” he later added.
Swider made five shots from behind the arc in three games and hit multiple 3-pointers in all but one. He delivered six double-digit scoring efforts and a pair of 20-point performances.
Swider was featured alongside second-round pick Max Christie from Michigan State, and fellow two-way contract signee from Vanderbilt, Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.
The trio from this year’s draft pool were the only players to start every summer league outing and Swider said the squad received significant time working with new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham during the training camp leading in.
“I think overall, just being able to shoot with confidence and having the coaches draw up plays for me and really involve me in the offense was really great for me, especially when I had it going like that,” Swider said.
Swider conducted multiple workouts with the Lakers prior to the draft with him and the team each quickly identifying as a match. He wasted no time accepting the offer for the two-way deal once the NBA draft concluded despite training for more than 10 other teams in advance.
“I knew overall the best circumstance for me was to be with the Lakers just based off their roster, so for me on draft night, once it was over and I didn’t get drafted, I got a call from my agent soon after saying the Lakers offered me a two-way, and I accepted it as soon as I heard,” Swider said. “I didn’t want to wait for any other team because I knew it was the perfect situation.”
Swider connected on 81 total 3-pointers at 41.1% during his lone season at SU last year, both of which ranked top 10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also shot better than 40% from deep the prior season at Villanova before transferring.
His blend of size and long-range shooting ability project as a logical fit in the Lakers rotation surrounding the star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
“One of the things that Cole Swider did when he came in for his workout is he showed he’s a movement shooter, which is a rare skill,” said Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka during his press conference on draft night.
“He can really fly off screens and bend the defense, I think he’s not just a stationary catch-and-shoot guy, he’s comfortable moving without the ball, cutting, and getting out on the fast break filling the corners. I would put him in the category of a guy that has a chance to become an elite shooter.”
Swider returned to the Los Angeles area earlier this week after a short break after summer league wrapped up. He has been training two and three times per day with Lakers staff and plans to do so for the next two months leading into NBA training camp.
Swider will spend much of his upcoming rookie season with the team’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, but is permitted to play up to 50 games for the L.A. Lakers with no eligibility for the NBA playoffs per the terms of the two-way contract.
“I’m just focusing on getting better every single day and coming out of this year being a better player, a better professional, learning what it takes to be a great professional, and obviously I want to help my team in any way, shape or form,” Swider said.
“If that means moving up on the roster, playing in the G League, whatever it takes, I just want to become better throughout the season.”
