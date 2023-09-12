WADDINGTON — The Bassmaster Elite Series will be wrapping up the 2024 season with a return in Waddington where a love affair between many anglers and the St. Lawrence River began.
The series will visit Waddington from Aug. 15-18 after a tour stop in Plattsburgh on Lake Champlain.
Waddington set Bassmaster Elite attendance records in 2020 and 2021 and Clayton has hosted the elites on the river and Lake Ontario in 2022 and 2023.
The 2024 Bassmaster Elite schedule follows: Feb. 22-25 - Toledo Bend Reservoir, Feb. 29-March 3 - Lake Fork, March 22-24 - Bassmaster Classic at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, April 11-14 - Harris Chain of Lakes, April 18-21 - St. Johns River, May 9-12 - Lake Murray, June 13-16 - Wheeler Lake, June 27-30 - Smith Lake, Aug. 8-11 - Lake Champlain, Aug. 15-18 - St. Lawrence River.
