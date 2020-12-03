The Bassmaster Elite Series will return to Waddington in 2021, the organization announced Thursday with the release of its schedule for next year.
The 10th stop on next year’s tour, the Waddington event, is scheduled for July 15-18 on the St. Lawrence River.
“Our area looks forward to holding our next Elite event in July 2021,” said Janet Otto Cassada, president of SLC North Country Events Inc, which organizes the Waddington tournament. “Our hopes are that we have COVID behind us and can show everyone that Waddington and St. Lawrence County is where the world comes to fish.”
Last summer, the Elite Series was slated for its regular trip to Waddington in July but moved to Clayton in Jefferson County two weeks before the event due to COVID regulations in St. Lawrence County. Elite Series anglers competed July 23-26 on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River based out of Clayton. Chris Johnston won the tournament as the first Canadian to capture a Bassmaster Elite title.
The Bassmaster Elite tour has been coming to Waddington since 2013, with series events along the St. Lawrence River also in 2015 and 2017-19. The 2013 event set an Elite Series record crowd of 36,200 fans. Past winners have been Brandon Palaniuk (2013), Edwin Evers (2015), Kevin VanDam (2017), Josh Bertrand (2018) and Micah Frazier (2019).
The Elite Series is scheduled to begin Feb. 11 at Johns River in Oaktka, Fla.
A look at the scheduled events: Feb. 11-14: AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.; Feb. 25-28: Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.; March 19-21: Academy Sports & Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, Fort Worth, Texas; April 8-11: Sabine River, Orange, Texas; April 22-25: Lake Fork, Emory, Texas; May 6-9: Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.; May 20-23: Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Ala.; June 10-13: Pickwick Lake, Florence, Ala.; July 8-11: Lake Champlain, Burlington, Vt.; July 15-18: St. Lawrence River, Waddington; Aug. 19-22: Make-up date.
