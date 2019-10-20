Josh Allen fired a 20-yard, fourth-quarter dart to John Brown for the go-ahead touchdown, leading the host Buffalo Bills to a 31-21 win over the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
Cornerback Tre’Davious White had a goal-line interception in the third quarter and a forced fumble in the fourth to help hold off Miami. The interception was White’s third of the season, and the fumble was recovered by Jerry Hughes.
Allen completed 16 of 26 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, with two sacks and no interceptions. He also ran for 32 yards.
Buffalo (5-1) was favored by 17 points, the largest pro-Bills spread since Jim Kelly was the quarterback in 1992. This is Buffalo’s best six-game start since 2008.
The Dolphins (0-6) have lost nine straight games, dating to last season. No team in the NFL has a longer active losing streak.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who went 20-33 as Buffalo’s starter from 2009 to 2012, completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. He was intercepted once and ran for a late touchdown.
Miami got off to a poor start as rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins – the team’s first-round pick – was ejected after the game’s second scrimmage play. Wilkins threw a punch at offensive tackle Cody Ford to earn one of the fastest ejections in NFL history.
Buffalo led 6-0 after a pair of first-quarter field goals by Stephen Hauschka from 39 and 43 yards.
Miami, which entered the game having had just one lead all season, surged ahead 7-6 on Kalen Ballage’s 3-yard run to start the second quarter.
After another Hauschka field goal – this one from 45 – Miami took a 14-9 second-quarter lead on Fitzpatrick’s 12-yard pass to DeVante Parker, who broke safety Jordan Poyer’s attempt at a tackle near the goal line.
The highlight of a scoreless third quarter was Miami’s 16-play, 63-yard drive that ended up with White’s interception at the 2-yard line. That drive included a fake field goal during which holder Matt Haack ran for a first down.
With 13:50 left in the fourth quarter, Buffalo took a 17-14 lead on Allen’s touchdown pass to Brown and the quarterback’s two-point conversion run. Allen was 6-for-6 for 73 yards on that 12-play, 98-yard drive.
CARDINALS 27, GIANTS 21
Arizona running back Chase Edmonds had career highs with 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Kyler Murray set an NFL record for most completions in the first seven games of a career as the Cardinals held off the New York Giants in rainy East Rutherford, N.J.
Edmonds scored on two 20-yard runs four minutes apart in the first quarter as the Cardinals took a 17-0 lead, and his 22-yard run made it 24-14 with six minutes left in the third quarter as the Cardinals (3-3-1) won a third straight game for the first time since 2015.
Daniel Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 223 yards and with one touchdown and one interception, and Saquon Barkley rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his return from injury for the Giants (2-5), who have lost three in a row.
Barkley’s 7-yard scoring run made it 24-21 with 8:13 remaining in the game. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson sacked Jones and forced a fumble on fourth-and-15 on the Giants’ next series, setting up Zane Gonzalez’s 35-yard field goal for a 27-21 lead with 2:09 remaining.
Jones was sacked twice after the Giants got the ball back again, and his fourth-and-29 pass fluttered incomplete before Arizona ran out the clock.
Outside rusher Chandler Jones set a career high with four of the Cardinals’ eight sacks. Peterson played his first game after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs.
Murray completed 14 of 21 passes for 104 yards. His completion to Pharoh Cooper in the final minute of the first quarter was his 162nd of the season, breaking the league record set by the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Foles in 2012. Murray finished the game with 167 completions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.