Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including a scoring strike to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, as the Buffalo Bills remained undefeated by thwarting the Los Angeles Rams’ comeback attempt for a 35-32 victory Sunday in Orchard Park.
The Rams overcame a 25-point, third-quarter deficit and took a late 32-28 lead before Allen drove the Bills 75 yards in the final four minutes for the game-winner.
The Rams (2-1) appeared set to match the third-largest comeback in NFL history and the longest in franchise history when they scored 29 unanswered points, all in the second half. Their four consecutive TD drives came on a 1-yard run from quarterback Jared Goff, two Goff TD passes and a 1-yard, go-ahead score on the ground by Darrell Henderson Jr.
After the Bills’ offense was kept in check for much of the second half, Allen still was able to rally his team to cap a day when he was 24 of 33 for 311 yards with one interception.
Buffalo running back Devin Singletary rushed 13 times for 71 yards while also catching four passes for 50 yards. Cole Beasley had six catches for 100 yards, Kroft caught two TD passes for the Bills (3-0) and Stefon Diggs grabbed one.
Goff was 23 of 32 in the air for 321 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Henderson had 20 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had nine catches for 107 yards and a TD. Robert Woods also caught a TD pass for Los Angeles.
Allen, who entered Week 3 with the most passing yards in the NFL, connected with Lee Smith and Kroft on first-half TD passes and then hit Diggs on a 4-yard third-quarter score as Buffalo led 28-3.
An Allen 1-yard TD pass to Smith gave Buffalo a 7-0 first-quarter lead. The Bills’ first of two TDs in the second quarter came on a 1-yard run from Allen for a 14-0 advantage. After a Sam Sloman field goal got the Rams on the board, Allen found Kroft on a 3-yard TD for a 21-3 lead with less than a minute remaining before halftime.
It appeared to be more of the same to start the second half when the Rams turned the ball over on downs on the opening possession after halftime and the Bills went 52 yards in seven plays, finishing with Allen’s 4-yard TD pass to Diggs for a 28-3 advantage.
The Rams shifted the momentum from there with four consecutive TD before Allen cemented the signature victory.
49ERS 36, GIANTS 9
The 49ers completed a New York/New York sweep, riding a stingy defense and 343 passing yards from backup quarterback Nick Mullens to a win over the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
Mullens passed for one touchdown while backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. scored on a run and a catch as the 49ers (2-1) rolled up a 420-231 advantage in total yards and a 40-20 dominance in possession minutes despite missing more than a half-dozen key players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Richard Sherman.
Coming off a game in which they kept the New York Jets out of the end zone for the first 58 minutes of a 31-13 win at the Meadowlands, the 49ers responded to a week of training in West Virginia with another stellar defensive effort on the road, forcing three Giants turnovers while giving up no touchdowns.
After Graham Gano's third field goal of the game, a 47-yarder, had inched the Giants (0-3) within 16-9 midway through the third quarter, Mullens led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that doubled the margin when Brandon Aiyuk dashed 19 yards untouched on a reverse.
Wilson's two fourth-quarter scores iced the win, one coming on a 19-yard pass from Mullens and the second on a 2-yard run with 3:35 to play.
Mullens finished 25-for-36 with no interceptions. His favorite target was Aiyuk, as the rookie hauled in five balls for 70 yards.
Quarterback Daniel Jones led the Giants in rushing with five carries for 49 yards, but he struggled in the passing game, going just 17-for-32 for 179 yards with one interception.
Golden Tate had a team-high five catches for 36 yards for the Giants.
The 49ers used 22 minutes of possession and two Giants turnovers to build a 16-6 halftime lead, scoring twice in the final 1:07 of the second quarter.
The 49ers' Robbie Gould (52, 32) and Giants' Gano (52, 42) had traded field goals before San Francisco finally got into the end zone at the end of one of its long drives, getting a 10-yard touchdown run from Jerick McKinnon for a 13-6 lead with 1:07 left in the half.
