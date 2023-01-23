ORCHARD PARK — With Damar Hamlin in the house, snow falling majestically from the sky, and a raucous crowd filling Highmark Stadium, the stage was set for the Bills to advance to their second AFC Championship game in three seasons. But it was all for naught, as Buffalo turned in a dismal effort, falling to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10, bringing its season to an end with a loss in the Divisional Round for the second straight year.
The Bengals jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, riding a proficient performance from quarterback Joe Burrow to a convincing postseason victory. Cincinnati now advances to the AFC title game for the second straight season where it will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday.
The Bills’ defense had no answers for Burrow and the high-powered Bengals’ attack, which ran and passed at will for all four quarters, driving up and down the field, punting just twice. Burrow finished the game with 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 101.9. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase finished as the Bengals’ leading receiver with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. The Cincinnati running game was also productive, with running back Joe Mixon recording 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. The Bills were without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), while Cincinnati was missing three offensive linemen, but it was the Bengals who won the battle up front, controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball throughout the playoff win.
Buffalo’s offense lacked rhythm from the opening snap, with Allen never seeming comfortable behind a porous offensive line that failed to provide him ample protection. Regardless of the poor play in front of him, Allen did not have his best day, finishing 25-of-41 passing for 264 yards while being held without a passing touchdown for the first time since Buffalo’s Week 9 loss at the hands of the New York Jets. Tight end Dawson Knox was Buffalo’s leading receiver, finishing with five receptions for 65 yards. Buffalo’s running game was anemic, finishing the day with 64 yards on 19 carries for an average of 3.4 yards per tote.
What was once expected to be a dream season quickly turned sour for the Bills early in the year, with injuries and off-the-field concerns continuously popping up, turning the 2022-23 into a struggle before Sunday’s nightmare finish. After its third straight Divisional Round appearance, the Bills look forward to a long offseason that will certainly be filled with questions.
Sunday’s game began with the Bengals marching right down the field on the opening possession, with Burrow finding wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase wide open over the middle for a 28-yard touchdown pass to complete a rapid six-play, 79-yard scoring drive that spanned the first 3:20 of the first quarter. Following the point-after attempt, it was 7-0 Cincinnati. Just like in the two teams’ regular-season meeting, that was eventually canceled, the Bills began in an early hole, with the Bengals making things look easy offensively.
On third down of the Bills’ ensuing drive, Allen overthrew wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was streaking down the sideline after having beaten a Bengals defender on his route. If the pass was completed, it likely would have gone for a touchdown, Nonetheless, the incompletion forced Buffalo to punt the ball back to Cincinnati after possessing the ball for just 1:28 of game time.
Again, the Bengals made things look easy on the ensuing drive following the Bills’ punt, with Burrow engineering his second touchdown drive of the first quarter, finishing the possession with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst on third-and-2. It was the second third-down conversion for Cincinnati on the drive, with Bills defensive end Boogie Basham jumping offside on a third-and-3 earlier in the possession, negating a sack for the second-year edge rusher. Three plays later, Burrow found Hurst to help increase the Bengals’ lead to 14-0 with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bills’ next drive finished with their second straight three-and-out before Cincinnati took over and punted the ball back to Buffalo, with linebacker Matt Milano thwarting the drive with a sack of Burrow on third down.
Buffalo’s ensuing drive began much like the first two drives, in a negative fashion, with Allen taking a sack for a loss of three on first down, which was the final play of the first quarter. Despite the negative start to the drive, Buffalo proceeded to find their rhythm, traveling 75 yards in 15 plays and ending the possession with a one-yard touchdown plunge from Allen. The quarterback-sneak touchdown helped trim Buffalo’s deficit to 14-7 with 7:25 remaining in the first half and brought the packed crowd inside Highmark Stadium back to life. A 23-yard completion from Allen to rookie WR Khalil Shakir keyed the scoring drive, helping erase a first-down holding penalty called against right guard Ryan Bates.
After a rough start, Buffalo had worked its way back into the game with time winding down in the opening half.
On Cincinnati’s next possession, the Bills’ defense continued to provide little resistance, as Burrow helped guide the Bengals deep into Bills’ territory before being held to a field goal. It initially appeared as if Burrow had connected with Chase on a 10-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal, but after review, the pass was ruled incomplete, as Chase failed to maintain possession as he went to the ground in the back of the end zone. Following the negated TD, kicker Evan McPherson came on and drilled a 28-yard field goal to increase the Bengals’ lead to 17-7 with 1:49 remaining in the first half.
Buffalo’s ensuing drive was promising to start. It quickly traveled into Bengals’ territory, but after a drop from running back Devin Singletary on a second-down pass, the Bills’ third-down play finished with an incompletion and the Bills were forced to punt from the Cincinnati 41-yard line, facing a third-and-10 with 47 seconds remaining in the half. The Bills proceeded to stop Cincinnati on the ensuing drive and went into the half trailing by 10.
Buffalo was dominated for much of the first half, with Cincinnati gaining 18 first downs to Buffalo’s eight, while outgaining the Bills 275-135. Burrow finished the half an impressive 18-of-27 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 111.0. His favorite target during the first half was Hurst, who recorded four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown at the break. Mixon finished the half averaging 6.1 yards per carry on nine carries, recording a total of 55 yards.
Allen finished the first half 10-of-17 for 111 yards, while being sacked once by Cincinnati safety Von Bell. The Buffalo running game struggled to get going, finishing the first two quarters with 27 rushing yards on 10 carries, including Allen’s one-yard plunge for a score. Diggs was quiet during the first half, recording three receptions for 27 yards, while fellow WR Gabe Davis made two catches for 34 yards.
Buffalo opened the second half with a lengthy 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive that spanned 7:18 but ended before the Bills reached the end zone. After an 11-yard completion from Allen to WR Cole Beasley brought Buffalo inside the Cincinnati 10-yard line, Buffalo opted for a 25-yard field goal from Tyler Bass on fourth-and-goal from the seven-yard line. Bass split the uprights to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 17-10 with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Buffalo’s defensive struggles continued on the ensuing drive, with Mixon completing a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that lasted 6:25 with a one-yard touchdown plunge that helped increase Cincinnati’s lead to 24-10. Buffalo went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, leading to a Bengals’ field goal on their next drive, which all but did it for Buffalo. After a 20-yard field goal from McPherson, Buffalo trailed 27-10 with 11:22 remaining.
On the ensuing drive, the Bills failed to convert a fourth down deep inside Bengals’ territory, turning the ball over on downs with 7:23 remaining, all but signaling the end of Buffalo’s season.
Buffalo would get one more possession, which ended in an Allen interception before the Bengals took a knee to wind down the remaining time on the clock.
Check back later for in-depth analysis of today’s game along with thoughts from the locker room within my Five Takeaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.