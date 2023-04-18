Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks to the media Tuesday, announcing plans to return to playing football. Matt Parrino/Syracuse.com

ORCHARD PARK — Nearly four months ago, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated by the on-site medical staff after suffering cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and subsequently endured a lengthy recovery process.

On Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were pleased to announce that Hamlin is now cleared to resume playing football after meeting with three medical specialists this offseason who all agreed that the third-year pro has cleared all physical hurdles necessary to return to action.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.