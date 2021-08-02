It was reported Sunday morning by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham that the Buffalo Bills are considering a move to Austin, Texas, potentially as leverage in order to receive funding for their new stadium.
The Buffalo News also reported Sunday that the Bills ownership group, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, is looking to have taxpayers entirely fund a new stadium.
The group reportedly drafted a proposal of at least $1.1 billion for a new venue in Orchard Park, which included renovation of the Buffalo Sabres’ home arena, Key Bank Center, in downtown Buffalo.
On Monday, the Buffalo News updated their original report as Jim Wilkinson, a PSE spokesman, said the team is not seeking funds for work at Key Bank Center, and Wilkinson also said the $1.1 billion figure was innacurrate. But Wilkinson declined to say if the request made by the team was higher or lower than the reported amount.
Also on Monday, Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that he had spoken with various members of the Austin City Council, who said they had no knowledge of the Bills’ potential relocation.
The Batavia Daily News contributed to this report.
