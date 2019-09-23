Bills start 3-0 after late score beats Bengals

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.