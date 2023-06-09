New manager Cepeda eager to bring baseball to Malone
MALONE — The team’s manager has a noteworthy baseball pedigree and is now ready to lead the Malone Border Hounds in its inaugural season in the Empire Professional Baseball League.
Ali Cepeda, the son of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, is at the helm of the local team and plans to bring excitement to the field this season, which began Friday evening with Malone hosting the Japan Islanders.
Cepeda and Empire League co-owner and president Eddie Gonzalez made a stop to the American Legion Veterans Field on Route 11 on Wednesday to check on the field.
Although he had never been to Malone until recently, Cepeda said he is eager to begin connecting with the local community.
“I’ve been to a lot of places. I played in Canada, Mississippi, and other places, so getting accustomed and acclimated to a new world, new players, new teams, new people is not new. I am very excited to get to know the people here, and I can get acclimated pretty quick,” Cepeda said as he stood on the field. “After I finished playing, I started Cepeda baseball clubs and camps, we would travel to different cities and put on baseball clinics, baseball camps and baseball events, so I’m really looking forward to being in touch with the kids and using an off day to put some camps and clinics together and bring the kids out and have some fun, that’s the number one thing.”
Cepeda said getting the kids involved and promoting family fun will be a top priority for the Border Hounds — and making a family connection is something he said he learned from his father, who played for the San Francisco Giants with some other future Hall of Famers.
“It will be very, very family friendly. That’s something that my father talked about growing up playing with Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, and back then, the fans were part of the family of the baseball team. They’d wait outside, get the autographs, it’s nothing like the big leagues nowadays,” he said. “We’re all about the kids, so we really want the families to bring the kids out, they’ll be really close to the players here, and we’re really going to open it up to them and make them feel like they’re part of the team.
“As we get used to being here, we’ll open it up more, and let the kids run the bases after the game, let them talk to the guys and get closer to the dugouts,” Cepeda added.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Playing baseball is not new to the Cepeda clan, as Ali was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1996 and Orlando played in the majors for several teams, starting with the Giants and then the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals.
Orlando was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1999, and among his accolades, he was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1958, he was the first Puerto Rican player to start an All-Star Game (1959), in 1961 he was the runner-up for the National League Most Valuable Player Award with a league-leading 46 home runs and 142 runs batted in, and was a member of the 1962 World Champion Giants.
Ali said he has been lucky to have such a baseball background and wants to spread the joy of the National Pastime.
“I am extremely, extremely fortunate. We used to do baseball camps in Cooperstown, used to be in the Cooperstown village, and I am blessed to have a father like he is, and him being Orlando Cepeda, 17 years in the big leagues, being a Hall of Famer, he’s my dad to me,” he said, adding that his father, 85, is currently on the West Coast and did not attend the Border Hounds’ opening game. “He does come to the Hall of Fame inductions, and should be here in the end of July for that.”
Ali said his father is proud of his son helming of the Malone team.
“He’s extremely happy. It’s something that he wanted for me for a long time to get into managing. He got me into pro ball, taught me all I know about baseball, and he’s really excited about me being out here and looking forward to the season. I talk to him every single night and he gives me pointers still to this day,” he said. “I’m in my 40s and he’s still giving me pointers. This is something I’m really looking forward to.”
SHARED EXCITEMENT
The Cepedas aren’t the only ones affiliated with the Border Hounds eager to start the season. Empire League president Gonzalez is as well, and he said one of the goals of Border Hounds is to help strengthen, and be part of, the community.
“We’re very excited. Every year we’re trying to keep growing these opportunities for these young men and growing the league, and an opportunity came to bring a team to Malone, and that’s what it’s all about. Everybody stood behind it, everybody wanted it and most importantly, we play in the summer yes, but we wanted to improve the facility for the youth and community locally that uses it,” he said, and he praised every group and individual who made getting a team here a reality, including the American Legion.
“We’re just proud to be a family. We’ll come in for a little bit and play during the summer, but look at what the kids get to play on every year,” he said, pointing to the American Legion field.
When asked if the team and league plans an increased level of community involvement, he gave an emphatic reply.
“Absolutely, that’s what it’s all about, that’s the model of the Empire League. Yes, we’re known for being a platform for kids that get out of college and want to pursue a big league baseball career, we’re like a beginning level baseball exposure-type of league. We’re here to provide them opportunities to pursue professional careers, yes, but with that comes responsibility and community and we believe in being a positive influence to the up-and-coming youth,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve got kids getting into bad habits nowadays, whether it’s drugs or video games, and they don’t have a positive thing to look up to, and baseball makes everybody want to get out and go to the ballpark. It gives them something to look up to.
“Also, we’re looking to make a great positive economic impact on the nearby businesses by having the teams and guest coming and fans come to the area and eat at local restaurants and make it a family-oriented type of event,” he added. “As a whole, what the Empire League is marks off all the items on the checklist, we’re helping players with their careers, but we’re also helping communities.”
As to what fans attending games can expect: “Fun family, affordable entertainment, they come get five dollar tickets and enjoy it,” he said, adding that the league doesn’t make money from gate sales, and proceeds go toward the upkeep of the field and providing for the players while they are here. “People can expect good entertainment and great baseball competition, but most importantly, it’s just a good positive environment to be around in the community.”
“We definitely want to win, but we’re still in the development stage, we want to develop the players so they can get to a higher level of baseball, that’s the main thing. Hopefully they can fulfill their life dreams of playing Major League Baseball,” Cepeda said. “From a fan’s perspective, we’re going to compete, but we’re going to have fun. We’re going to have fun with the kids and have a baseball season.”
After Friday’s game, the Border Hounds continue their opening homestand with a game 5 p.m. Saturday against the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds and at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Saranac Lake Surge.
For a complete schedule and other information on the Border Hounds, visit maloneborderhounds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.