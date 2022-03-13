Tom Brady announced Sunday that he is eschewing retirement and coming back for a 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady posted to social media, saying his place “is still on the field.”
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote.
“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
Just a week into his “retirement” last month, Brady said “never say never” about playing again.
Brady, at 44, led the NFL in passing attempts (719), completions (485), yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) in 2021 with the Buccaneers.
